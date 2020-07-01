Ridge View gets past East Sac County

Published Wednesday, July 1, 2020
Caleb Kistenmacher, Aiden Martin and Cade Harriman all had two hits apiece to help Ridge View get past East Sac County 5-4 in a nonconference game on Monday.
Ridge View scored two runs in the first inning and two in the second to build a 4-2 lead. The Raptors scored a run in the fifth to make it 5-3.
