Ridge View gets past East Sac County

Ridge View gets past East Sac County

Published Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Caleb Kistenmacher, Aiden Martin and Cade Harriman all had two hits apiece to help Ridge View get past East Sac County 5-4 in a nonconference game on Monday.

Ridge View scored two runs in the first inning and two in the second to build a 4-2 lead. The Raptors scored a run in the fifth to make it 5-3.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.