Ridge View breaks even in Alta-Aurelia Tournament to take third

Published Wednesday, July 1, 2020
Ridge View played in the Alta-Aurelia Tournament last Saturday and the Raptors broke even in a pair of games to finish third.
Ridge View was defeated by Alta-Aurelia 4-3 in its first game. Alta-Aurelia scored four runs in the first inning to grab a 4-0 lead. Ridge View scored two runs in the sixth.
