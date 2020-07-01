Newell-Fonda too much for SC

Published Wednesday, July 1, 2020
Macy Sievers went 3-for-3, scored three runs and drove in two runs and Kiera Jungers pitched a two-hitter as No. 2-ranked Newell-Fonda beat Twin Lakes Conference rival Sioux Central 16-2 last Thursday at Peterson.
Newell-Fonda scored two runs in the first inning, five in the second, three in the third and six more in the fourth.
