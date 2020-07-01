New ball rocks

Luft Landscaping has carved a three-dimensional concrete sign at the Strike Zone south of the lake next to Nutra Tech. This business offers one-on-one baseball or softball training in all aspects of the game. Pat McCormick of Strike Zone said he was looking for a big ball with seams and asked Jeff Luft if he could make one. Luft came up with this ball, which has seemingly crashed down into a big square-ish rock. It may or may not be painted.

