LULAC donates virus supplies to grocers

LULAC Council 309 distributed face masks, hand sanitizer, LED thermometers, tape marking, and informational flyers regarding COVID-19 to Valentina’s Meat Market and La Mexicana 2 Saturday. This was possible due to the $500 grant received from the LULAC COVID-19 Relief Fund. Here are Mayra Lopez, Gaby Huato and Maria Ramos at Valentina’s.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.