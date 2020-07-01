Justine Miller
Justine Miller, 36, of Storm Lake died peacefully in Jesus’ arms on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Wilderness Park in Lincoln, Neb.
Private Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 3, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Ida Grove. Burial will be in Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery in Storm Lake. A live stream link will be available the morning of the service on the funeral home website. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
