Julia Nixon

Published Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Julia "Judy" F. Nixon, 80, of Emmetsburg, died on April 3, 2020, at Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville, Texas.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 3 from 4-7 p.m. at Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg. A graveside memorial service will be held Saturday, July 4 at 10 a.m. at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Emmetsburg.

