Julia Nixon

Julia "Judy" F. Nixon, 80, of Emmetsburg, died on April 3, 2020, at Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville, Texas.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 3 from 4-7 p.m. at Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg. A graveside memorial service will be held Saturday, July 4 at 10 a.m. at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Emmetsburg.