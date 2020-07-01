Janet Temple

Janet L. Temple, 79, of Newell died on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Loring Hospital in Sac City, following a brief battle with COVID-19.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Newell Cemetery. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Newell is in charge of the arrangements.

Janet Lee Todd was born Oct. 19, 1940 in Jackson, Neb. the daughter of Piate and Iva (Erickson) Todd.

On April 17, 1949, Janet was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hubbard, Neb. where she was later confirmed.

Janet attended school in Hubbard where she graduated from Hubbard Public School in 1958.

On Jan. 24, 1960, Janet was united in marriage to Wilbur Peters. Together, they were blessed with two children, Ricky and Kelvin.

On Dec. 15, 1967, Janet was united in marriage to Edward Temple. Together, they were blessed with two children, Lisa and James.

Janet operated a daycare for several years and owned Temple Hardware with Edward. Janet worked as a CNA at Newell Good Samaritan Center and Char-Mac in Lawton before retiring in 2008.

Janet enjoyed traveling. Especially summer trips to Seattle, Wash.; trips to Branson with the ladies and going to the Spencer Fair with the ladies. In her spare time, she loved playing cards. Janet treasured her family and enjoyed watching and spending time baking with her grandchildren and going to their sporting events. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Ricky Peters; James Temple (Wendy Rebhuhn) of Newell; grandchildren: Andrew, Courtney, Collin and Braxton Temple; Sidney Burbridge; Raelynn Peters; Amanda (Patrick) Stewart; Kahekili (Josh) McDonald; David (Heather) Strode; Jennifer Agan; great-grandchildren: Huxley McDonald; Ryker and Keali Stewart; Alex Shondel; Aliva and Athena Agan; Diesel Thomas; brother Kenneth (Karen) Todd of Sergeant Bluff; sisters: Yvonne Harrington of Sioux City; Norma (Ronald) Rappe of Waukee; sister-in-law Phyllis Todd of Sergeant Bluff; nieces; nephews; extended family and friends.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents Piate and Iva Todd; son Kelvin Peters; infant daughter Lisa Temple; brothers: Francis and Jim Todd; sister Barbara Wilen; brother-in-law Marvin Harrington; grandson Russell Lindley.