Iowa Central Community College announces fall semester reopening plan

Iowa Central Community College has unveiled a reopening plan for the fall semester at its campuses in Fort Dodge, Storm Lake and Webster City. The college’s approach lays out a decision to create the safest environments for learning and teaching possible. This initiative not only includes responsibly conducting face-to-face classes and functions but also providing online, virtual and a combination of coursework formats for students. Classes are set to begin on Aug.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.