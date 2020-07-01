HAPPENINGS

Published Wednesday, July 1, 2020
Junior Golf program to be offered
Community Education is partnering with BVU men’s golf coach Joe Powell and Storm Lake boys golf coach Andrew Zinn to offer Junior Golf. The program will consist of four skills sessions on July 2, 9, 16 and 23 with instruction provided by Powell and Zinn. There will also be four play dates on July 6, 13, 20 and 27.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.