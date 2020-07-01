Every child needs a Wanda Sievers

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

After seeing Wanda Sievers obituary in The Times and not being able to attend her funeral service, I decided I needed to write a brief comment about her as one of my teachers at West School in the 50s.

Miss Sievers was by far one of my favorite teachers. When I look back now I realize she wasn’t just teaching to have a job, but because she truly like kids. I don’t remember her ever raising her voice – probably because we all knew she really cared for us and we didn’t want to disappoint her. She was fair to all and played no favorites.

So saying that, I commend Wanda Sievers on a job well done. I hope every child is fortunate enough to have at least one Wanda Sievers as a teacher!

CLAUDIA LICHTENBERG

Storm Lake