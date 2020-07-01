Elayne Grapenthin, 94, of Linn Grove died June 25, 2020 at St. Luke’s Lutheran Home in Spencer.

Public graveside services were held Tuesday, June 30, at Barnes Township Cemetery in Linn Grove. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to St. Luke’s Nursing Activity Program. Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids was in charge of the arrangements.

Elayne Marian Franzene was born Oct. 6, 1925 in rural Alta, the daughter of Herman and Agnes (Andersson) Franzene. She was baptized in Immanuel Elk Church in Elk Township and later attended Center Grove Evangelical north of Alta.

Elayne attended Highview School. Following high school, she continued her education where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education from Buena Vista College.

On Aug. 1, 1948, Elayne was united in marriage to Everett Wayne Grapenthin at Trinity Lutheran Church in Linn Grove. Together, they were blessed with four children: Diane, Jan, John and Dick.

Elayne was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Linn Grove. She was very active throughout the community of Linn Grove and enjoyed volunteering. Elayne was a member of St. Luke’s Auxiliary for many years.

In her spare time, Elayne loved quilting and spent many hours making quilts for family members. Elayne had a beautiful voice, and sang with her sisters and in the church choir at Trinity Lutheran. She loved to play the piano and played for church services many years. Elayne treasured her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Diane (Mike) Kleineweber of Algona; Jan (Denny) Frey of Spirit Lake; Dick (Cindy) Grapenthin of Alpharetta, Ga.; grandchildren: Tim and Shanda Otten; Josh and Mandy Frey; Alexandra Grapenthin; Kristi Grapenthin; Trevor Grapenthin; great-grandchildren: Michaela and Montana Kinter; Louie, Jocelyn and Landon Frey; sisters: Vivian Kaufman and Vera Miller; extended family and friends.

Elayne was preceded in death by her husband Everett Grapenthin; parents Herman and Agnes Franzene; Fred and Edna Grapenthin; infant son John Everett Grapenthin; brother Stan (Delores) Johnson; sisters: Elsie (Einer) Hansen, Edna Sherer, Delores(Stan) Johnson, JoAnn (Dale) Heppler; brothers-in-law: Jack Kaufman, Frank Miller and Einer Hansen; and nephew Gary Hansen.