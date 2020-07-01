Earl Brock

Earl “Wes” Brock, 88, of Storm Lake died Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at his home.

Private family graveside service will take place at Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery in Storm Lake with full military rites by the Alta VFW. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.

Earl “Wes” Brock was born March 5, 1932 in Dickens, the son of Earl Webster and Eva (Lawler) Brock.

On Aug. 7, 1952, Wes enlisted in the United States Army where he proudly served his country as a Military Police Officer until he was honorably discharged on July 14, 1954.

On Feb. 8, 1955, Wes was united in marriage to Opal Wade at Brewster, Minn. Together, they were blessed with four children: Debra, Julie, Doug and Gail.

Wes farmed for several years and enjoyed farming with his son-in-law. He also worked as a police officer for Storm Lake Police Department for 22 years where he was a lieutenant and he held the Buena Vista County Marksman trophy.

In his spare time, Wes enjoyed coon hunting, deer hunting and fishing. He loved spending time with his family, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Opal Brock of Storm Lake; children: Debra (Denny) Hout of Ocheydan; Julie (Gary) Small of Tucumcari, N.M.; Doug (Janice) Brock of Storm Lake; Gail (Gary) Armstrong of Bedford; grandchildren: Melissa Jenson (significant other, Bill Minard); Michael (Holly) Jenson; Matthew (Joellen) Jenson; David Hout; Charles (Heidi) Small; Brittanya (Nicholas) Thompson; Tiara (Ryan) Wilson; Brandon (Ashley) Brock; Danielle (Brett) Bohlmann; Derek (Emma) Brock; Ryan (Megan) Armstrong; Jacob Armstrong; Rachael Armstrong; great-grandchildren: Cody, Paige, Ashley and Jonathan Hout; Jada and Masyn McKee; Cameron and BrookLyn Jenson; Liam and Riley VanLenning; Demetria, Trystan, Saxon and Auria Jenson; Greta, Glenn, Graham and Grace Small; Ian, Autumn and Violet Thompson; Bryndalyn, Barret and Andryk Brock; Adrian, Jaxson, Bennett and Ava Bohlmann; Remi and Ellery Armstrong; sister Melva (Dean) Brock; brother Eldon Brock; extended family and friends.

Wes was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Eva Brock; sister Sylvia (Donald) Brock; brother Raymond (Loretta) Brock; and sister-in-law Donalee Brock.