DVD promo at SL Library sponsored by Walmart

As part of the 2020 Collaborative Summer Library Program, “Imagine Your Story,” the Storm Lake Public Library is having a DVD movie promotion. The “Imagine Your Story” theme focuses on fantasy, fairy tales, folklore and myths. Patrons are invited to check out selected movies centered around the theme; one prize drawing entry can be made for each film watched.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.