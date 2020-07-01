Charged with third-offense OWI

Published Wednesday, July 1, 2020
Alta resident Keith Germann was arrested again for drunk driving.
Court records show Germann, 66, was pulled over at 24 Fairway Dr. in Alta for a traffic offense, which later revealed itself as drunk driving. He smelled like alcohol, had watery eyes and had slurred speech upon contact with a Buena Vista County Sheriff deputy.
