Join us in showering Joann Oatman with cards and letters marking her 90th birthday on July 8. A long time resident of Storm Lake, she recently moved to the Twin Cities area to be closer to her daughters. Her address is:

Joann Oatman, 6997 80 St S., Apt 142, Cottage Grove, MN 55016.

