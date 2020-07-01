Bagging goodies for kids

Storm Lake Education Association members in partnership with the Storm Lake Police Department and Villager filled Community Connection bags last Friday morning to distribute to students this week. Summer fun items were purchased with a $500 grant awarded through ISEA Community Outreach Grant, a $200 grant from Storm Lake Police Association and $250 from Villager. Crayons, sidewalk chalk, bubbles and jump ropes were among the items in the bags. Certificates for ice cream cones came from Villager.

