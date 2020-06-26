Tall Corn Days takes a break

Published Friday, June 26, 2020
The Sioux Rapids City Council has voted to cancel Tall Corn Days for 2020. The event was scheduled for July 24-26. Organizers of this popular event had hoped the annual celebration could go on, proposing a scaled-down schedule and curbside meals. The committee did have shirts made, and they’re clever! They’re available at Sioux Food Center.
Fairs cancelled
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.