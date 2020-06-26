State finds no problems at Waterloo Tyson plant

Published Friday, June 26, 2020
Iowa’s workforce safety agency says an inspection didn’t uncover any violations at Tyson Foods’ largest pork processing plant, where several employees died after contracting the coronavirus.
The Associated Press reports the Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration closed its inquiry into the Tyson plant in Waterloo earlier this month without sanctions.
