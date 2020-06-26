SL jumps on Estherville early to win second straight game

Published Friday, June 26, 2020
Tornadoes score eight runs in first inning
Mark Eddie fired a two-hit shutout and Jailen Hansen had two hits and drove in three runs as Storm Lake jumped all over Estherville Lincoln Central with an eight-run first inning as the Tornadoes beat the Midgets 10-0 in a Lakes Conference game on Wednesday night at Tornado Field.
