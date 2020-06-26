SL gets past Algona for first win of season

Published Friday, June 26, 2020
Jake Eddie singled to score Ben Raveling in the top of the seventh inning to break a 3-3 tie and help Storm Lake pick up its first win of the season with a 4-3 verdict over Algona on Tuesday in Algona.
Raveling led off the seventh with a double and then Eddie followed with a single to score him. The Tornadoes could have had more runs, but a ground ball double play hurt their chances.
