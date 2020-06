Gallery members try to support Barahona family

by Dolores Cullen

The Witter Gallery board was devastated when members heard Victor Barahona Rivera passed away. The 61-year-old father, husband and Storm Lake Tyson plant worker died June 15 in Sioux City from COVID-19.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.