Ridge View girls rally from seven-run deficit to win

Ridge View rallied from a five-run deficit early in the game and then rallied from a seven-run deficit late by scoring three runs in the seventh inning to come away with a 14-13 win over Westwood in a Western Valley Conference game on Tuesday at Galva.

Ridge View scored two runs in the first and two in the second, but Westwood countered with four runs in the first and three in the second to take a 7-2 lead.