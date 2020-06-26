Republican polititicans tilt the legal playing field

In 1982 slaughterhouse workers made $24 an hour in inflation-adjusted dollars. Today they make an average of $14 an hour. In the 1960s a corporate CEO made 20 times what he paid his workers. They now make over 300 times the wages of their employees. Recently a study revealed that eight of the world’s richest people, six of them Americans, together own as much combined wealth as half of the human race.

