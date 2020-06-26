Playground to go up next spring

Due to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the playground to be installed at the former location of Joyce’s Greenery has been put off until spring 2021. Storm Lake was one of 14 communities across the state selected for a 5-2-1-0 Healthy Choices County grant, receiving $30,000 from the Iowa Department of Public Health in FY20 to help fund projects that support healthy choices. The playground is one of the projects.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.