Newell-Fonda scores early, often to beat South Central Calhoun

Published Friday, June 26, 2020
Newell-Fonda scored early and often as the Mustangs scored 16 runs in the first four innings to beat South Central Calhoun 16-1 in a Twin Lakes Conference game on Wednesday in Fonda.
Newell-Fonda (4-0) scored three runs in the first inning, two in the second, five in the third and six in the fourth.
