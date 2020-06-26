Local students graduate from Buena Vista University

Published Friday, June 26, 2020
Buena Vista University congratulates students who earned their degree in Spring 2020. The following local students earned degrees:
Glenn Hackbarth of Aurelia graduated with a bachelor of arts in history.
Isabel Haas of Storm Lake graduated with a bachelor of arts in digital media (communication track).
