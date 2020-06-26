Lawrence Erickson

Lawrence “Larry” G. Erickson, 89, of Albert City died on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Pleasant View Home in Albert City.

Private graveside services will take place due to COVID-19 at Fairfield Township Cemetery in Albert City. Sliefert Funeral Home in Albert City is in charge of the arrangements.

Larry Gordon Erickson, the son of Harvey and Viola (Hadley) Erickson was born in Storm Lake, on July 13, 1930. He lived his youth in the Marathon community and received his education there, graduating with the Class of 1948 from Marathon High School.

Larry enlisted in the United States Navy in 1948 and took his basic training in San Diego, Calif. He faithfully served on the USS Toledo during the Korean War in the Pacific Ocean. At the time of his honorable discharge in 1952, Larry had attained the rank of GMC 3rd Class (Gunner’s Mate).

Larry was united in marriage to Norma Combes on Oct. 25, 1953, at Nemaha Methodist Church and the couple was blessed with two sons: Gary and Jon. Following their marriage, Larry attended the Sioux City Barber College in Sioux City. He purchased his own barber shop and the family came to make their home in Albert City on April 13, 1959. Shortly after moving to Albert City, the Erickson family became members of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. Larry retired from his barber profession in June 1997 after 43 years. In 2003, Larry joined the staff of Sliefert Funeral Home and compassionately served those families for the next 13 years. Larry was always very proud of the accomplishments of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Larry was a very faithful and active member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Albert City where he served on numerous church boards. He was also very involved and supportive of the Albert City community by serving as a member of the Albert City Fire Department for 20 years, he was one of the first EMT’s in Albert City, a member of the city council, Albert City Chamber of Commerce, Albert City Lion’s Club, Albert City American Legion Post #299, and the V.F.W. Larry was honored as Albert City’s Citizen of the Year in 1997. One of Larry’s favorite pastimes and memories was going fishing with his sons.

Larry’s life will always be honored and cherished by his family which include his wife Norma of Albert City; two sons: Gary (Pam) Erickson of Warner, S.D.; and Jon (Sue) Erickson of East Haddam, Conn.; grandchildren: Troy (Olivia) Erickson of Morton, Ill.; Tara (Jared) Bossly of Mansfield, S.D.; Ross (Michelle) Erickson of Hot Springs, S.D.; Laura Erickson of Mystic, Conn.; Karla Erickson of Los Alamos, N.M.; great-grandchildren: Trae, Izabella, Hadley Janae Erickson, Brooklyn and Jackson Bossly, William and Eva Erickson, and Wyatt and Thomas Erickson; nieces; nephews; other extended and the many friends he made throughout his lifetime.

He was preceded in death by his parents Harvey Erickson and Viola Robison; one brother, Darlow; and his great-granddaughter Sophia Erickson.