Karen K. “Kit” Lee, 67, of Alta passed away Monday morning, June 22, 2020 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community at Storm Lake.

Graveside memorial services will be held on Friday, June 26, at 11 a.m. at Silver Township Cemetery, rural Quimby. Pastor Howard Avery will officiate. Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee is in charge of arrangements.

Kit was born March 5, 1953 at Cherokee, to Phillip and Shirley (Johnson) Simmons. She grew up in the Quimby area and graduated from Willow High School in 1971. She had worked as a dispatcher for Pocahontas County for several years. She had also worked for Cherokee Clinic, Mangold Environmental Testing Lab in Storm Lake and then for Buena Vista Clinic as a lab technician for over 20 years, retiring in 2017 due to health reasons.

Over the years she had lived in Pocahontas, Cherokee, Aurelia and for the last 27 years she had been living in Alta.

Kit was married to Perry Lee on Aug. 20, 2017 at Newell. She enjoyed riding motorcycles, camping, kayaking and spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother Shirley Simmons, niece Brooke Goodwin, nephew Matt Simmons and mother-in-law Joyce Lee.

She is survived by her husband Perry of Alta; four children: Kelly Simon of Aurelia; John (Elisabeth) Simon of Cedarville, Ohio; Dan (Brooke) Sievers of Ames; Mindy (Scott) Archer of Mesa, Ariz.; seven grandchildren: Wyatt Simon, Harlan Sievers, Jonah and Elliot Simon, Adryanna, Kole and Rorey Archer; her father Phillip Simmons of Cherokee; her siblings: David (Corliss) Simmons of Quimby; Kathryn “Nan” Hempel and significant other Tony Clark of Urbandale; Mary (Gary) DeWitt of Hermann, Mo.; Melissa (Martin) Kohn of Cherokee; father-in-law: Jarrett (Jan) Lee of Tuttle, Okla.; brothers-in-law: David (Carrie) Lee of Alta; Randy (Debbie) Lee of Socorro, N.M.; Robert (Shelly) Lee of Truesdale; also several nieces, nephews and a lifelong friend Ellen Bell of Alta.