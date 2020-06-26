Joseph Korwes

Joseph Bernard Korwes passed away at home on June 3, 2020 in West Des Moines at the age of 95.

He was born on a farm just before the great depression on March 5, 1925 in Rosell. He was one of 12 children born to Henry and Anna (Minners) Korwes. The family later moved to Fonda for 10 years and Newell for six years. Joe joined the Navy in 1943 and served with distinction on board the USS Kennebago. He was one of the last few left from the Greatest Generation. He married Betty Petersen Oct. 12, 1943 and after discharge moved to Storm Lake where they lived for 22 years raising their family. They moved to Pella for 17 years and finally to West Des Moines in 1987.

Joe was a master craftsman who worked hard for 42 years and could build or rebuild anything with the artistry of Rembrandt. Joe embodied the Iowa work ethic in every way and refused to retire even after he retired.

Joe was preceded in death by his wife Betty in 2010; son-in-law Lynus James Morton in 2014; five brothers and six sisters.

He is survived by his brother Gilbert (Mary Lou) of Spirit Lake; three children: Howard (Mary Lou) of Phoenix, Ariz.; Linda Morton of Overland Park, Kan.; and Jack (Carol) of Ida Grove; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held on Aug. 22, at 11 a.m. at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines where he will be buried with his wife Betty. Reception to follow at Western Village Club House.