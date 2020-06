Deb Langner is glad to be out and about as she recovers from knee surgery. In the rear basket is 13-year-old Beau, a feisty and lovable cancer survivor. One of his front legs had to be removed, so riding in back agrees with him. Times photo by Dolores Cullen

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.