Defense hurts RV in nine-inning loss

Published Friday, June 26, 2020
River Valley scored nine runs in the top of the ninth inning to break a 5-5 tie as the Wolverines went on to beat RIdge View 14-5 in a Western Valley Conference game on Wednesday at Galva.
Ridge View scored two runs in the third inning, two in the fourth and one in the fifth. River Valley plated three runs in the fifth and two in the sixth.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.