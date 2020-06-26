Big inning helps Sioux Central beat TLC rival St. Mary’s

Published Friday, June 26, 2020
Jake Saunders went 3-for-5 including a pair of doubles, scored four runs and drove in four runs to help lead Sioux Central to a 15-5 win over Storm Lake St. Mary’s in a Twin Lakes Conference game on Wednesday at Memorial Field.
The Rebels scored one run in the first inning, eight in the third, three in the fifth and three more in the sixth. St. Mary’s plated two runs in the second and three in the third.
