America under attack

When your country is attacked you should defend it. I am eager to hear politicians and mainstream media condemn the riots and lawless actions of mobs. Democrat mayors and governors poor leadership prevent the police from enforcing the law. Frustrated police, put in impossible situations create unwanted responses. Policemen and policewomen are the “thin blue line” that stands between civilization and anarchy. The mob is Antifa, Black Lives Matter, Marxists and leftists with a few college professors as well.

