Thanks from Colorado

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I am so thankful that you continue to publish this much needed newspaper. After I read my copy, I give it to family and friends to share your articles and most important editorials. Thank you!

This morning I am worried about two issues — the amount of beef/poultry being exported to China while we are told there is a shortage at our groceries stores and the Trump administration action against Voice of America.

Please keep up the great work of reporting the news. And sending the message of the need to vote.

PATTI MAIN SAMPERS

Lakewood, Colo.