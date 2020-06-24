STSB donates to UDMO

Cristian Andrade from Security Trust & Savings Bank presented Kimberly Hickman from Upper Des Moines Opportunity a check from proceeds of employee fundraising, and a match by the bank, to benefit the food pantry. Instead of their usual food collections at this time of year for the food pantry, employees raised money by holding jean days and raffles.

