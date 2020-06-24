SL school foundation awards grants to 12 classroom projects

Published Wednesday, June 24, 2020
$10,000 to aid teachers
Storm Lake Community School District Foundation announces the award of 12 classroom educator incentive grants in the district for the 2020-2021 school year. The foundation is funding $10,000 worth of classroom grants to support needed efforts of classroom teachers. These grants were announced by Mike Porsch, executive director of the foundation.
