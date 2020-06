Glen Carlson and Kyle Brighton combined to limit Storm Lake to just one hit and Hinton scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a scoreless tie as the Blackhawks went on to defeat the Tornadoes 3-0 in a nonconference game on Monday at Hinton.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.