Sioux Rapids police chief sorry for social media post

Published Wednesday, June 24, 2020
The Sioux Rapids Police Chief has apologized for a social media post that encouraged a vigilante bust-up of a Hy-Vee protest in Des Moines.
“I just want to publicly apologize for my horrible mistake, my posting was a total accident,” Tim Porter told The Times via email Tuesday morning. He said the post appeared inadvertently.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.