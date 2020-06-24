Sioux Central girls get hits from everyone in lineup to beat Pocahontas Area, 15-5

Published Wednesday, June 24, 2020
All nine players in the batting order had at least one hit as Sioux Central rolled to a 15-5 win over Pocahontas Area in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Friday night at Peterson.
Sioux Central scored a run in the first inning, three in the second, three in the third and broke it open with eight runs in the fourth.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.