Sioux Central edged by Pocahontas, 2-1

Christian Davidson and Gavin Ehn combined to hold Sioux Central to one hit while striking out 18 batters as Pocahontas Area got past the Rebels 2-1 in 11 innings in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Friday at Peterson.

Pocahontas Area scored a run in the top of the 11th to take the lead. Sioux Central scored in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game at 1-1.