Sioux Central doubles up East Sac County

Published Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Kally Fahnlander, Taylor Krager and Maggie McGuire all had two hits apiece to lead an 11-hit attack as Sioux Central beat East Sac County 12-6 in a Twin Lakes Conference game on Monday in Peterson.
Sioux Central (5-2) plated five runs in the first, three in the second, one in the third and three more in the sixth.
