Schmidt, Ridge View get past MVAOCOU in Western Valley Conference game

Published Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Addison Schmidt had two hits at the plate and pitched a four-hitter in the circle to help lead Ridge View to a 7-2 win over MVAOCOU in a Western Valley Conference game last Friday at Galva.

Ridge View plated four runs in the third inning, one in the fourth and two in the fifth to take a 7-0 lead.

