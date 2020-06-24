SC gets past ESC, 5-1

Published Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Sioux Central scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning and Rebels made it stand up as they defeated East Sac County 5-1 on Monday in Peterson.
Jacob Hargens and Ethan Johnson combined to limit the Raiders to four hits. Hargens got the win. He allowed four hits and one earned run, walked two and struck out three in 52⁄3 innings. Johnson pitched the seventh in relief.
