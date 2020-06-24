Renea Kuhn

Renea K. Kuhn, 58, of Council Bluffs passed away June 21, 2020.

She was born in Ames on Feb. 7, 1962 to Daryl D. and Glenda K. (Rhode) Schade. Renea worked as a paraeducator at Lewis Central.

She was preceded in death by her father, Daryl.

Renea is survived by her husband of 29 years, William Kuhn; children: Taylor Vargason (Dan), Jennifer Evans, Will Kuhn IV (Kristen), Brookanne String (Travis); mother, Glenda Schade; brother, Dean Schade (Carol); mother-in-law, Phyllis Kuhn; seven grandchildren; a host of other family and friends.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday June 24, at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home in Council Bluffs. Celebration of her life service is 2 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Wings of Hope.