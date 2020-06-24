Newell-Fonda uses quick start to win big

Published Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Gabe Sievers and Aden Mahler each had two hits and drove in three runs, and Newell-Fonda scored 10 runs in the first inning as the Mustangs rolled to a 15-2 win over Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire last Friday at Fonda.
Newell-Fonda plated 10 runs in the first inning, one in the second and four in the fourth.
