Newell-Fonda uses quick start to win big

Gabe Sievers and Aden Mahler each had two hits and drove in three runs, and Newell-Fonda scored 10 runs in the first inning as the Mustangs rolled to a 15-2 win over Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire last Friday at Fonda.

Newell-Fonda plated 10 runs in the first inning, one in the second and four in the fourth.