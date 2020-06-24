Newell-Fonda fares well versus tough teams in Fort Dodge Invite

Newell-Fonda played in the Fort Dodge Tournament last Saturday and the Mustangs won two of the three games they played.

Newell-Fonda, ranked No. 2 in Class 1A, was defeated by Class 5A No. 1 Fort Dodge 6-1. The Mustangs were held to four hits — singles by Megan Morenz, Maggie Walker, Anna Bellcock and Mary Walker.