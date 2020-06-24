Mike Everhard: A quiet, reliable presence at Tyson

Published Wednesday, June 24, 2020
BY DOLORES CULLEN
Buena Vista County residents have lost friends and co-workers to COVID-19, a pandemic that is one the biggest news stories of our lifetimes. The deaths appear as numbers on the state website. Their obituaries may not appear in the newspaper or you may not even hear their names.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.