Lawsuit against Alta contractor dismissed

Published Wednesday, June 24, 2020
A lawsuit was dismissed against an Alta City Council member whose contracting business allegedly destroyed a roof insured by Celina Mutual Insurance Company.
Court records show the lawsuit, filed in August 2018 against Les Mann Construction, was dismissed last Thursday by Kenneth Nelson, an attorney with Nelson Law Firm in Waterloo.
