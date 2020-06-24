Joyce Nielsen, 78, of Alta died on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Accura Healthcare in Aurelia.

Private Family Services were held on Tuesday, June 23, at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Alta. Burial was in Woodlawn Cemetery in Alta.

Joyce, the daughter of LaVerne and Maurine (Marple) Carlson, was born on Aug. 26, 1941 in Storm Lake.

Joyce attended country school, Douglas #1 in Sac County for kindergarten and first grade. She then attended Newell Consolidated School during third-fifth grade. When her family moved to Odebolt, she finished Odebolt school and graduated Odebolt-Arthur Community School in 1959. After high school, Joyce attended Commercial Extension School of Commerce in Omaha, Neb. where she completed a junior accounting course.

On Sept. 18, 1960, she was united in marriage to Earl Nielsen at Odebolt First Presbyterian Church. The couple was blessed with three children: Jeff, Jodi and Jon.

Over her years, Joyce has worked at Security Trust & Savings Bank in Storm Lake, was an Avon lady for many years, washed dishes at Avon’s Cafe in Alta, babysat, and at Walmart in Storm Lake. She retired from Walmart after 23 years, where she enjoyed helping people and visiting with customers. Jeff and Jodi would know a trip to Walmart could take up to two hours as she would stop to visit with numerous people she had worked with and customers she had helped over the years. She could also be caught zoning the product on the shelves as she shopped.

She would say her most important job was being mom and grandma. She loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed travelling to celebrate August birthdays in Wisconsin with Jon’s family and watching sporting/music events in Parkersburg with Jodi’s family. She was proud of Jeff’s hard working attitude, a gift to fix almost anything, and appreciated his dedication to taking care of her during her ailing years.

Joyce had a green thumb. She could grow almost any vegetable, flower or plant. She loved to spend time outside in the garden and take care of her house plants. This trait did not pass onto Jodi, but Jeff and Jon are able to keep it alive with some gardening skills. They are still learning the difference between a plant and a weed by trial and error.

Joyce loved a cup of coffee or two with friends and had a gift of gab. She could talk to anyone.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Jeff Nielsen of Alta; Jodi (Lee) Birch of Parkersburg; and Jon (Jennifer) Nielsen of Coon Valley, Wis.; grandsons: Matthew and Tyler Birch, Riley and Evan Nielsen; siblings: Betty Bosley of Gaithersburg, Md.; and Duane (Marianne) Carlson of Sac City; and extended family and friends.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, husband and infant brother.